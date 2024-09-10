Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MC opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.68 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $554,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 10.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

