Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $482.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $490.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

