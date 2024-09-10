Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

