Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 341 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

