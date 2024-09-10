Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) Head to Head Survey

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movella and Unity Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella -$559,000.00 -0.91 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Unity Software $2.06 billion 3.25 -$822.01 million ($2.24) -7.67

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Movella has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.9% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Movella and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unity Software 2 10 7 0 2.26

Movella currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 24,900.00%. Unity Software has a consensus target price of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 54.09%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than Unity Software.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A N/A N/A Unity Software -38.52% -8.78% -4.00%

Summary

Movella beats Unity Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

