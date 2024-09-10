MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.62

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.62 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49.02 ($0.64). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,500 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Activity at MYCELX Technologies
In other MYCELX Technologies news, insider André Schnabl bought 48,836 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £24,906.36 ($32,570.11). 19.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About MYCELX Technologies
MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.
