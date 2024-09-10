MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

