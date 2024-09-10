Narwhal Capital Management Sells 8,637 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 302,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 616,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,018,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.