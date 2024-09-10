Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 128.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,010 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

