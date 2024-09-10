National Bank Financial Downgrades Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGI opened at C$24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,878. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.