National Bank Financial Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to “Strong-Buy”

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$228.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$222.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$163.01 and a 12 month high of C$242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.8291688 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497 shares of company stock worth $246,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile



Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

