National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 147 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,143.01 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8,510.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,966.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

