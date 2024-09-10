National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 5,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.