National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9,301.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.