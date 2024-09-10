National Bank of Canada FI Buys 19,809 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

Ameren stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.