National Bank of Canada FI Buys 98,025 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1,010.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

