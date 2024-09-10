National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE COR opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.41 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average is $233.20.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

