National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 272,635 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,226,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 169,310 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

