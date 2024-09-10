National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5,972.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

