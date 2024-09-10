National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.13 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after buying an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CBRE stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

