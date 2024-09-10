National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OWL stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

