National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,420 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NYSE EGO opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

