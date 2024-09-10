National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.88.

ALGN opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average of $268.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $336.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

