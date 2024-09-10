National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.92 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,945 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

