National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

