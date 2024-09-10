National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 187.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,959 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

