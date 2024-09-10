National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.61% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,070,000 after buying an additional 2,208,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,840,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

