National Bank of Canada FI Sells 35,175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 113,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

