National Bank of Canada FI Sells 74,782 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 116,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

