National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

