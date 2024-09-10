National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.