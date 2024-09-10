Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 14,964 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 109.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $70,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

