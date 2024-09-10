Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,527 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

