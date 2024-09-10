Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPB opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.