Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,172 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

