Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in XPO by 18.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

