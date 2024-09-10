Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

