Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after buying an additional 4,035,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,551,000 after buying an additional 1,991,360 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 423.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 740,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

SLF opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.