Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $132.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,834 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

