Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

