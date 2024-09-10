Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

