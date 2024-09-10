Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

