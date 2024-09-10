Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 971,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

