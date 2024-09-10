Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,037 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

