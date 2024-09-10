Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 73,926 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,926 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.