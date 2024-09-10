Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Nestlé stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 225.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

