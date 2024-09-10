Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 225.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
