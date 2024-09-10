NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 88,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 138,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 308.51% and a negative return on equity of 276.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

