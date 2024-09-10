New Street Research Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to “Strong-Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

