New Street Research Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to “Strong-Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.