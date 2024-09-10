NewtekOne, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $300.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 14.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 6,649 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,652.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $272,963.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,649 shares of company stock valued at $183,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

