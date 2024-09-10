nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Mark Fitzgibbon Purchases 85,685 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon purchased 85,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.42 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,097.70 ($366,731.80).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NIB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

